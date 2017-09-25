Saginaw needs volunteers for annual Arson Watch patrol

Volunteers are needed to take part in Saginaw's annual Arson Watch.

The city said neighborhood associations are looking for people to work with police officers, firefighters and other departments on Oct. 30 through Oct. 31 to help prevent intentionally set fires.

Arson Watch teams patrol assigned neighborhoods by vehicle from dusk to dawn. Other volunteer teams walk neighborhoods, looking out for suspicious activities.

The city said patrols will focus on monitoring abandoned buildings and other areas that statistically have higher crime rates. Volunteers will be provided with Arson Watch T-shirts, flashlights, flashing lights for their vehicles and patrol training.

Those interested in volunteering should contact their area Neighborhood Association president to register.

