Vandals strike VFW

CLIO, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan VFW has been vandalized.

A member of the VFW Post 1452, in Clio, found a sign destroyed over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the sign sits inside a fenced game.

The padlock was still locked, but there are signs that a pry bar was used to gain access.

A damage estimate was not readily available.

