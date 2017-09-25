Consumers Energy: 3 employees assaulted following car accident

Consumers Energy is reporting that three of its employees were assaulted after getting into a car accident in Saginaw County.

Three Consumers Energy vehicles were heading to a call between 2-3 a.m. on Sept. 24 when an employee ran a red light at State and Mackinaw and a car hit them, according to the energy giant.

When the Consumers Energy employee tried to help the people in the other vehicle, the employee was assaulted, as well as two other Consumers Energy employees who attempted to assist him, the company reports.

Three Consumers employees were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The situation is under investigation.

