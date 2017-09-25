Consumers Energy: 3 employees assaulted following car accident - WNEM TV 5

Consumers Energy: 3 employees assaulted following car accident

Posted: Updated:
none none
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Consumers Energy is reporting that three of its employees were assaulted after getting into a car accident in Saginaw County.

Three Consumers Energy vehicles were heading to a call between 2-3 a.m. on Sept. 24 when an employee ran a red light at State and Mackinaw and a car hit them, according to the energy giant.

When the Consumers Energy employee tried to help the people in the other vehicle, the employee was assaulted, as well as two other Consumers Energy employees who attempted to assist him, the company reports.

Three Consumers employees were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The situation is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.