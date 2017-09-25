GM: Labor dispute in Canada causing layoffs in Mid-Michigan

A labor dispute in Canada is forcing layoffs here in Mid-Michigan.

General Motors confirms that there will be some short-term layoffs for the engine plant in Flint, along with the engine plant in Spring Hill, TN, and a transmission plant in St. Catharines, Ontario.

General Motors reports the layoffs will happen this week, and the company is working to minimize the impact.

General Motors won’t comment on details of the layoffs, including how long they will last.

