Sen. Horn issues statement following drowning death of granddaughter

State Senator Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, has released a statement following the drowning death of his 2-year-old granddaughter.

Zelda “Zellie” Rowan Horn just celebrated her second birthday, according to Horn.

“Our entire family is struggling to come to grips with this tragedy and our first day without Zellie. Kevin and Ruth are extraordinarily private people that were thrust into a very public life. It is on their behalf we ask for space, and time to grieve.

“On behalf of the entire family, we would like to share our deep appreciation to our area first responders; firefighters, police and EMT that arrived quickly on the scene. We also extend our most sincere gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Covenant Hospital for your care and empathy.

“We thank all our friends and family, around the world, for all the love and prayers you’ve already shared. Please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle with this overwhelming grief.

“We will pass along details as they become available. Please contact my office for anything further.”

