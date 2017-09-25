Residents concerned about crumbling buildings in Saginaw

Over the last year or two, the city of Saginaw has been forced to tear down a handful of buildings after they began crumbling into the street below.

"They should be more concerned about taking them down earlier rather than when it's too late," said Kari Lewis, resident.

Lewis is concerned about loose bricks falling from an old building in Saginaw where she often walks.

"I probably should be looking up more now, but I don't. I just walk by," Lewis said.

Jose Canales was not surprised to learn the sidewalk and parts of Genesee Avenue had to be closed while crews made repairs to the building.

"If they don't do something soon somebody's going to get hurt," Canales said.

Canales and Lewis both believe the old buildings should be torn down. Saginaw Country Treasurer Tim Novak said it's not that easy.

"It takes money. None of this stuff is cheap and we don't have the money and the resources to fix everything," Novak said.

Novak said it will take more than just money to solve this problem.

"It's a team effort. It's private investment. It's folks from out of town that are interested in coming in here that have a business plan. That they want to say, 'you know what, we want to help Saginaw out,'" Novak said.

Novak believes the building and others like it can be restored with a willing investor. He wants to make it clear his staff is monitoring the structures daily.

As for Canales, he said he loves the idea of restoring the buildings.

"They're a staple to this community. If they can be revitalized, I think they should be saved," Canales said.

Genesee Avenue has reopened all lanes to vehicles and foot traffic.

