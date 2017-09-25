Health professionals encourage safe sleeping for infants with event

September is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

A Mid-Michigan group is hosting a special campaign to both educate new parents and inspire adorable nursery designs.

Every two and a half days an infant dies in Michigan due to unsafe sleeping conditions.

Many parents make the life-threatening risk of putting their baby to sleep on their stomachs or with blankets.

To help increase awareness of this very serious issue, the state designated September as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

Annie Heit, a nurse at Hurley Medical Center, said education is the key to saving lives.

"It's just a lot of education and trying to get people to just change from what they've seen previous generations do to what's right for their baby now," Heit said.

She said following the ABCs of safe sleep helps reduce those risks. Babies should sleep alone, on their back in a safe crib and in a smoke free environment.

The Genesee County Safe Sleep Coalition is in its second year of the Rock My Crib campaign. It is a competition that shows off creative crib designs.

Health professionals want to remind parents sleep areas can be both safe and stylish. They recommend picking out a fitted sheet first and building a theme from there.

"We just did a simple you know, arrows along the side and it's non-toxic paint," Heit said.

There is no need for pillows, blankets or stuffed animals. But a handmade bed skirt adds a nice touch.

Safe Sleep Coordinator Kalita McClure hopes their designs will inspire new parents to get educated and creative.

"People are walking by these cribs and the first thing they're saying is 'that's so cute' and so if they think that you know, it looks good and it's also safe then it's a win win," McClure said.

