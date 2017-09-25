Crash on I-75 caused traffic to back up - WNEM TV 5

Crash on I-75 caused traffic to back up

Posted: Updated:
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle crash on northbound I-75 caused traffic to back up Monday evening.

The crash happened on northbound I-75 at W. Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township about 5 p.m.

The scene was cleared about 6:45 p.m.

