Fascinated by lakes? This online course may be for you

If you're fascinated by lakes, an online Michigan State University extension course may be for you.

Registration is open for the Introduction to Lakes program, which begins in January. It's a six-week, self-paced course. Officials say more than 230 lake enthusiasts have taken it during the past two years.

They say it should appeal to lakefront property owners, lake users and managers, local government officials and educators.

The course includes video lectures, activities, resources, discussion forums, quizzes, and Ask-an-Expert webinar sessions. It deals with a variety of topics, from lake ecology and shorelines to water law and aquatic plant management.

The 2018 course runs Jan. 23 to March 9.

