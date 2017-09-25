Downtown Midland to experience planned power outage - WNEM TV 5

Downtown Midland to experience planned power outage

Consumers Energy will be shutting off the power in downtown Midland Monday night.

The power will be shut off at 8 p.m. and the outage will last about two hours.

It is unclear what area will be effected, but it will be in the downtown area on Maine Street, Midland County Central Dispatch said.

Central Dispatch is urging drivers to use caution when using the traffic lights in the area. You should treat non-functioning lights as a four-way stop.

