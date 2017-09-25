Heat continues for one more day

5 straight days of record breaking heat in Mid-Michigan! The calendar says fall, but it feels like the dog days of summer. Temperatures will be getting close to record territory again Tuesday before fall sets in for the second half of the week.

Tonight

Mild and muggy again tonight. Your AC will be getting a work out again.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies on tap and warm temps. We are still seeing the 70s early tonight with overnight lows only expected to drop into the middle 60s.

All outdoor activities should be fine, just a little humid.

Tuesday

Tomorrow will be another warm one! Temperatures will approach record high territory again. Afternoon highs are expected to top out near 90° in most spots, so we'll have to wait and see if we can break more records. To see how warm it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map.

Tuesday's Records

Flint: 90 (1998)

Saginaw: 92 (1908)

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. If you are outside tomorrow, be sure to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often. The sun can still do damage to your skin, even in late September.

It also will be a good idea to check on your neighbors to make sure that they are safe from the heat. Finally, keep outdoor time for your pets to a minimum so they are safe as well. Remember, if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets.

We will see increasing clouds Tuesday night ahead of a cold front moving in overnight. There is a slight chance we may see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday, but most folks will stay dry.

Lows tomorrow will fall into the middle 60s for one more night before we cool down.

Mid-Week

There is a light at the end of the tunnel.

A cold front will sweep through Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. There is a chance to see some rain early in the day, but most of it will fizzle out before it makes it to us.

The big difference Wednesday will be in our temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will drop to the middle 70s a big difference compared to the 90s of that past 6 days.

Our temperatures will only decline from there. Highs from Thursday through the weekend will only top out in the mid to upper 60s which is actually closer to normal for this time of year.

