Athletes take the field despite high temps

Make your voice heard by going to the TV5 Facebook page or by emailing wnem@wnem.comMore >
Make your voice heard by going to the TV5 Facebook page or by emailing wnem@wnem.comMore >
Zelda “Zellie” Rowan Horn just celebrated her second birthday, according to Horn.More >
Zelda “Zellie” Rowan Horn just celebrated her second birthday, according to Horn.More >
Consumers Energy is reporting that three of its employees were assaulted after getting into a car accident in Saginaw County.More >
Consumers Energy is reporting that three of its employees were assaulted after getting into a car accident in Saginaw County.More >
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >
It's been more than 20 years since a brutal murder at a Mid-Michigan home, but now the man serving life behind bars for the crime had a second chance at having his sentence reduced.More >
It's been more than 20 years since a brutal murder at a Mid-Michigan home, but now the man serving life behind bars for the crime had a second chance at having his sentence reduced.More >
Authorities say an officer was hurt after an inmate became aggressive during a court appearance.More >
Authorities say an officer was hurt after an inmate became aggressive during a court appearance.More >
The girl told police she fled from her mother by jumping out of her bedroom window, which caused injuries to her head.More >
The girl told police she fled from her mother by jumping out of her bedroom window, which caused injuries to her head.More >
Police say a man left a baby at a business in western Michigan before stealing a small self-propelled crane from another business nearby.More >
Police say a man left a baby at a business in western Michigan before stealing a small self-propelled crane from another business nearby.More >
A New Jersey family is heartbroken over the death of their beloved dog after a hunter killed the animal when he mistook it for a coyote, police said.More >
A New Jersey family is heartbroken over the death of their beloved dog after a hunter killed the animal when he mistook it for a coyote, police said.More >
A Michigan teen is dead after an afternoon of swimming with family and friends.More >
A Michigan teen is dead after an afternoon of swimming with family and friends.More >