Athletes take the field despite high temps

Monday was another days of records and relentless heat, which forced some schools to close.

Despite the unseasonably warm temperatures, some young athletes still took the field Monday night.

"It's nuts. Just a couple weeks ago it was cold and now it's super hot and I just don't get it," said Colton Brown, varsity soccer player for Davison High School.

The team geared up for a game Monday night in the heat, something unusual for late September.

"It definitely makes it a little more challenging, but nothing we can't handle. Just gotta pour some water on our heads and get to it," said Zachary Simpson, player.

While the weather makes it harder for the team, it's also harder for the parents cheering on the sidelines.

"I mean, it's definitely hot. It's uncomfortable," said Lisa Gouin, parent.

The Gouins are not concerned after watching their song take action to keep himself healthy.

"My son did that. He took himself out when he needed a break. So as long as it's handled responsibly it can be managed," Gouin said.

Athletic Director David Beamer said they are making sure every student athlete stays safe.

"There's different things. We shorten practices. Our football players didn't put all their pads on today, just went out there with helmets only and shorts. Unlimited water breaks," Beamer said.

It's those water breaks that keep the athletes on their toes and out on the field in the heat.

"You just gotta stay hydrated. Don't wanna get heat stroke or anything crazy like that," Simpson said.

