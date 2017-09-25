FBI: Violent crimes increase across Michigan, U.S.

The FBI released new numbers on violent crime across the country in 2016.

Michigan not only saw an increase, but it was also more than double the national average.

Violent crime rose for the second year in row nationally with a 4.1 percent jump. In Michigan that number rose 9 percent and was driven mainly by higher numbers of rape and aggravated assault.

A majority of the violence across the state took place in Detroit, leading the FBI to label the city as the nation's most violent for 2016.

Detroit wasn't the highest in terms of murders though. It ranked third behind St. Louis and Baltimore, based on the ratio between the number of murders and the population.

The rest of Michigan saw mixed results.

For example, the city of Flint saw an increase in violent crime by 6.5 percent, ranking it ninth in the nation. Murders were down about 5 percent for the year.

