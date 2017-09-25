Residents excited for new grocery store to be built in Flint

With grocery stores closing up shop, people in parts of Mid-Michigan have been forced to drive extra miles just to buy fresh produce.

Rev. Freelon Threlkeld Jr. knows how much a brand new grocery store means to the north side of Flint and its community. He has lived on the north side since 1953.

"When things were booming, Hammity Brothers stores were three blocks apart. But now things have changed. Meijers and other stores have moved out of our community and this has caused our community to be desolate," Threlkeld said.

Things are about to change. The North Flint Food Market, a grocery store and food co-op, is in the works.

A meeting was held Monday night at the Eagles Nest Academy in Flint to discuss the project. Residents are hoping the project will bring the community back to its feet.

"It feels good because we started with four or five people complaining about Kroger and Meijer leaving our community. It has evolved from us complaining to what's the solution," said Reginald Flynn, pastor at Foss Avenue Baptist Church.

The store is not owned by a corporation since it is a food co-op. Members that invest in the program have a say on decisions.

After corporations left them, the residents can take the store into their own hands.

The market is expected to be built in late 2018. They will need to demolish a couple of abandoned buildings, which is about to begin off of Pierson Road.

Demolition is expected to be completed by the end of October.

