Historic heat causes some early school dismissals, closings

We’re in for another hot one Mid-Michigan.

While these historically high temperatures typically get no complaints during the summer, it's possible that they could be putting your student at risk now that their back in school.

Some districts decided to make safety a top priority and use Monday and Tuesday as half-days.

For the second day in a row, Owosso Public Schools will dismiss middle and high school students at 11:10 a.m. and elementary school students at noon. Preschool will meet for a.m. classes only.

Flint Community School students will also have an early dismissal day.

Finally, New Millennium Academy in Saginaw canceled all classes for the day.

You can keep up with the latest school closings here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.