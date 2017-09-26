Motorcycle gang escorts bullying victim to school

A Michigan teen who's become the victim of recent bullying was escorted to school in style.

Julian Martinez, 15, was taken to class on a motorcycle Monday with dozens of other bikers joining his entourage.

After a very difficult couple of weeks, local motorcyclists felt something needed to be done to lift Julian’s spirits. So, they gave him a special escort all the way to class at Portage Northern High School.

Julian's mother Dalia said he's being bullied and threatened at school daily. So far, nothing has been done to stop it. She said one student threw Julian’s phone across the hallway, cracking it.

"He would cry saying kids would punch him in the stomach,” Dalia said.

A friend of Julian’s posted about what happened on Facebook and now she faces disciplinary action from the school. They said she violated the district's code of conduct.

"He is special needs, but that doesn't mean anyone has the right to treat him less. So I'll say this once, leave Julian the hell alone, or we'll have it out," Korey Bradshaw wrote on Facebook.

Monday morning was all about positivity, though, and encouraging Julian to feel confident at school despite what he's been through.

“Just ‘cuz Julian needs a voice. He needs positive reinforcement and no kid should be scared to go to school. So, we want to be a voice for him,” said Sean Harrington, who organized the ride for Julian.

