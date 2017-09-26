Last day of heat, can Flint make it 6?

Like a broken record, the heat rolled on in Mid-Michigan yesterday afternoon with more 90s dotting the map for afternoon highs. Saginaw saw its streak of record-breaking heat come to an end at four days, but Flint smashed it's previous record of 86, keeping the streak alive at five straight days.

Today & Tonight

As you step out the door today, it's another day with a large spread of early morning temperatures. We're seeing a range of the upper 50s to lower 70s, but like yesterday, this spread won't be as large once we hit the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies will guide our temperatures well into the 80s again this afternoon with plenty of 90s in between. Humidity will certainly be noticeable, but we won't reach oppressive levels. If we're going to break a record today, we have a better shot in Flint, than in Saginaw. Those records are below.

Today's Records: Saginaw 92 (1908), Flint 90 (1998)

We'll remain dry through the evening hours and gradually increase our cloud cover into the overnight period. A cold front approaching from the west will give us at least a chance of showers during the overnight period and early Wednesday morning, but that chance looks underwhelming.

Most will remain dry and even those who do see a light shower likely won't even be able to measure that rainfall. For rain chances over the next seven days, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.