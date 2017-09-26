Burn ban in effect for Saginaw Township - WNEM TV 5

Burn ban in effect for Saginaw Township

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A burn ban is in effect for all of Saginaw Township due to the extremely dry conditions. 

The Saginaw Township Fire Department posted about the ban on their Facebook page. They said outdoor burning of any type is strictly prohibited until further notice. Gas and charcoal grills are still permitted, but residents should use caution.

The heat rolled on in Mid-Michigan Monday afternoon with more 90s dotting the map for afternoon highs. Saginaw saw its streak of record-breaking heat come to an end at four days, but Flint smashed it's previous record of 86, keeping the streak alive at five straight days.

Mostly sunny skies will guide our temperatures well into the 80s again Tuesday afternoon with plenty of 90s in between. Humidity will certainly be noticeable, but we won't reach oppressive levels. If we're going to break a record today, we have a better shot in Flint, than in Saginaw.

For more on the forecast, click here.  

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

