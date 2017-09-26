Other stretches of record-breaking weather

While we knew the heat was coming in Mid-Michigan late last week for the first weekend of fall, the possibility of six straight days of record breaking temperatures probably didn't cross too many minds.

But here we are, with today's 90 degree record in Flint entirely attainable and Saginaw's record of 92 within striking distance. Saginaw will be trying to make it five of six, but Flint will be looking to go a perfect 6 for 6.

Heat, humidity, and plenty of sun have given us a pretty quiet stretch of weather. But if you look hard enough, you can still be amazed by quiet weather. And with the streak growing larger, curiosity ended up killing the meteorologist. Is that how that saying goes? Probably not. Okay, we know it's not.

But still, this stretch of weather is certainly fascinating and it might have you wondering, have we ever had any stretches like this before?

That short answer is yes!

July 8th-14th, 1936

The stretch of heat that seems most notable was a stretch in July of 1936, from the 8th-14th. Over that stretch, Mid-Michigan managed temperatures over 100 degrees for seven straight days, peaking at 108 degrees.

Of course, hot temperatures are expected during the month of July, but seven straight days of triple-digit heat was certainly one of the more eye opening periods that could be found.

August 28th-September 3rd, 1953

Looking closer to the time of year we're currently in, we can look back to the summer of 1953. From August 28th through September 3rd, Mid-Michigan managed seven straight days of records.

These temperatures weren't quite the 100s of July of 1936, but temperatures every single of that stretch managed the middle and upper 90s, with the peak temperature of 97 degrees achieved on multiple days.

March 14th-23rd, 2012

It's pretty obvious that quite a bit of time has passed from 1936 and 1953, so how about a time period that's at least a little more recent?

For that, we can look to March 14th through the 23rd, which was the longest streak of records that could be found. During this time, we were able to achieve records 9 of 10 days, with a consecutive streak of 8 days from the 16th-23rd.

As expected, these temperatures weren't quite as warm, but peaked in the lower to middle 80s with the highest being an 86 on the 21st.

It's worth noting March of 2012 was the warmest March on record in Mid-Michigan, which led to the warmest spring on record when all was said and done at the end of May.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.