ATQ: Outrage after Nazi display allowed at Bay City event

There is outrage in the community after people were allowed to dress as Nazi soldiers in a local event designed to promote American history.

TV5 received photos from several viewers who were at the River of Time event in Bay City over the weekend. They were upset by the display and questioned why it was allowed.

The event features people dressed in period costumes as soldiers and civilians throughout history.

People who contacted TV5 were upset about folks dressed as Nazi soldiers and officers, holding and flying Nazi flags.

Janet Rau, a member of the River of Time committee, said the event was obligated to educate people on all races, religions, and portions of history.

Rau said they didn’t mean to offend anyone and they only wished to present history accurately. Rau said the idea is represented by the famous saying from writer George Santayana.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

