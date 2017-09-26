'J is for Jeep' strollers recalled over fall hazard

A stroller sold at Target and Walmart nationwide is being recalled because of a potential fall hazard.

The recall involves J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers manufactured by Delta. They were sold for between $130 and $160.

The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front.

There have been four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from the stroller. A free repair is being offered by the company.

“J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around its logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat, and on the side of the stroller.

>>Click here for a list of model numbers<<

You can find the model numbers printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart, at the left bottom frame support.

Contact Delta at 1-800-377-3777.

