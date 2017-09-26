Family of trooper killed in crash offers thanks for support

The family of a fallen Michigan State Police trooper is reaching out to the community to thank them for their support during the tragedy.

Officials said Trooper Timothy O’Neill, 28, was on his department motorcycle when the crash happened at the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE near Rockford in Kent County’s Plainfield Township. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The following is a full statement issued on behalf of the family of O’Neill:

On behalf of Tim’s entire family, we would like to thank the citizens of the state of Michigan and across the country for their support during this tragedy. This loss of our son, brother, grandson, fiancé, friend and state trooper is great sorrow for us all. We express our gratitude to the Michigan State Police, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Athens Clark County Police Department in Georgia for the overwhelming care they have shown all of us. The troopers have provided 24/7 care and attention, as well as meals, housing and transportation. We cannot express in words how much their love and concern has meant to us. We want to thank all of those who have reached out to us through social media and by making donations in Tim’s honor. This has been a very difficult time for our family, but knowing we have care and compassion from people around the nation brings us comfort in our pain. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the other families impacted by tragedies across the country. Our hearts also go out to the families of other recently fallen officers. You are not alone. May we share this burden together.

Visitation for O'Neill was held Monday at Allen Funeral Home in Davison. The funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills.

Gov. Rick Snyder ordered U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor of O'Neill.

“Michigan is mourning the loss of Trooper O’Neill. He gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to all Michiganders and will be deeply missed,” Snyder said. “I send my heartfelt condolences to Tpr. O’Neill’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Flags should be returned to full staff on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

