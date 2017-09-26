Boil water advisory issued for some Mt. Morris homes

Approximately 20 homes in the City of Mt. Morris are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Those who live on Garfield Avenue between Washington Avenue and Saginaw Street should boil water used for drinking or food preparation.

The customers who live in that location are the only ones impacted by the notice.

Department of Public Works staff will be going door-to-door to those homes.

The advisory was put in place after there was a loss in pressure following work on the new water project.

