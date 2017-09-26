Boil water advisory issued for some Mt. Morris homes - WNEM TV 5

Boil water advisory issued for some Mt. Morris homes

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MT. MORRIS, MI (WNEM) -

Approximately 20 homes in the City of Mt. Morris are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Those who live on Garfield Avenue between Washington Avenue and Saginaw Street should boil water used for drinking or food preparation.

The customers who live in that location are the only ones impacted by the notice.

Department of Public Works staff will be going door-to-door to those homes.

The advisory was put in place after there was a loss in pressure following work on the new water project. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.