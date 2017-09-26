Woman hurt after crashing with semi in Ionia County

A Michigan woman was seriously injured after she crashed with a semi.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 25 at about 5:37 p.m. on N. State Road (M-66) near Dildine Road in Easton Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department said a 20-year-old woman from Orleans was driving northbound on N. State when her 2013 Ford C Max crossed the center line.

She struck a southbound semi-truck driven by a 41-year-old man from Charlotte.

The truck driver was not hurt. The woman was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia, then airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids.

Police said she is listed in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

