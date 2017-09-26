Study: Record number of Americans viewed the solar eclipse

A new study reveals just how many people tuned in to watch the 2017 solar eclipse.

According to a national study of American adults conducted by the University of Michigan,80 percent viewed the August total solar eclipse directly or electronically. That's nearly twice the size of the viewership of recent Super Bowl football games!

Of the 154 million adults who watch the eclipse directly, approximately 20 million traveled from their home to another area to see the spectacal.

“This level of public interest and engagement with a science-oriented event is unparalleled,” said Jon Miller, director of the International Center for the Advancement of Scientific Literacy at U-M's Institute for Social Research.

Researchers said this is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse to occur in nearly a century and the wide availability of television, the internet and smartphones alerted most adults to the event.

Approximately 61 million American adults viewed the eclipse electronically, according to the study.

