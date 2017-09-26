National Pancake Day - WNEM TV 5

National Pancake Day




Grab your butter and syrup, today is National Pancake Day.

Call them pancakes, flapjacks, griddlecakes or hotcakes, today is the day to celebrate the delicious food.

While traditionally a breakfast delight, pancakes make a great dinner food as well.

You can serve them with syrup or jam, even savory meats, and sauces.

Some archaeological evidence even suggests they were eaten in prehistoric society.

