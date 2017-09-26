Grab your butter and syrup, today is National Pancake Day.

Call them pancakes, flapjacks, griddlecakes or hotcakes, today is the day to celebrate the delicious food.

While traditionally a breakfast delight, pancakes make a great dinner food as well.

You can serve them with syrup or jam, even savory meats, and sauces.

Some archaeological evidence even suggests they were eaten in prehistoric society.

