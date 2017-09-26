Grand Blanc Superintendent warns of stranger danger incident

Grand Blanc School District is putting parents on alert after a suspicious situation.

Superintendent Clarence Garner said that on Sept. 26 a high school student was walking on Grand Blanc Road when she was approached by a man in a white vehicle.

The man stopped and repeatedly asked the student if she wanted a ride, and to get into his vehicle.

Garner said the student did not engage, and she left the situation quickly to get help.

In a message to parents, the district said the district is trying to raise awareness and remind parents and guardians to talk to children about strangers and the importance of being aware of their surroundings.

