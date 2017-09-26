Midland Fire Department receives $84K in grants - WNEM TV 5

Midland Fire Department receives $84K in grants

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The City of Midland Fire Department (MFD) has been awarded $84K in grants to be used for equipment and upgrades to technical rescue operations.

The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation provided a $165,000 grant that will be used for improvements to the Law Enforcement Center and to get new equipment. A portion of that, $65,000, will be used to buy new thermal imaging cameras and replace outdated self-contained breathing apparatuses, among other things.

The Midland Area Community Foundation and Fisher Companies awarded MFD with matching grants of $9,663.50. The combined $19,327 will be used to purchase a technical rescue trench shoring system.

A public hearing on the grants will be held at the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 9.

