$50,000 worth of marijuana plants seized in Tuscola County

More than 300 marijuana plants, worth about $50,000, have been seized in Tuscola County.

The Thumb Narcotics Unit (TNU) reports finding two different clearings Monday afternoon.

The clearings, one off of Phillips Road, and one off Crawford Road were found deep in some wooded areas.

Around 175 plants were found at the Crawford Road location, just south of Kelly Road.

The TNU reports around 200 plants were found off Phillips Road, just north of Deckerville Road.

Officials feel that the same person planted both locations, although it was not necessarily the people that owned the plots of land.

The Thumb Narcotics Unit was assisted by Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.

If you have any information, call the tip line at (810) 358-3029.

