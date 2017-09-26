Michigan approves incentive for third Amazon warehouse

Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4.5 million to ensure it opens another facility in the state.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the incentive Tuesday for the e-commerce powerhouse to open a fulfillment center in Macomb County's Shelby Township. Seattle-based Amazon plans to create 1,025 full-time jobs at the $40 million facility.

It is the third time in nine months that the state has authorized a grant to open an Amazon fulfillment center, which is a giant warehouse where items are stored, packaged and shipped. The other centers will also be based in the Detroit area -- in Romulus and Livonia.

Economic development officials say Amazon chose the Shelby Township site over competing sites in other Midwestern states and Canada.

