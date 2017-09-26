18-year-old convicted of sexual assault against child

An 18-year-old Montrose man was convicted of eight counts of sexual assault against a child.

Jacobie Hall was convicted of four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

The charges stem from a string of incidents that happened between March 2016 and March 2017 with a child, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The victim was 8-years-old when the sexual assaults began, the prosecutor's office said.

Hall faces up to life in prison. He is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 16.

