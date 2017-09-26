Emergency crews on scene at SVSU after students experience skin reaction in lab

Emergency crews are on the scene at Saginaw Valley State University after students experienced a skin reaction while working in a chemistry lab.

The reaction was from a substance in one of the chemistry labs on campus, SVSU spokesperson J.J. Boehm said.

Four students experienced the reaction. The first student showed symptoms about 1:45 p.m. and was transported for medical treatment, Boehm said.

About an hour later, three other students showed similar symptoms, Boehm said. Those students are being offered medical treatment.

The symptoms include a skin irritation between the wrist and elbow.

There were nine students and a professor in the lab when the incident occurred, Boehm said. They were all wearing safety equipment including gloves and goggles.

The four students were exposed to a chemical called phenol, also known as carbolic acid.

Crews are still unsure how it happened.

It happened at the Herbert Dow Doan Science Building on campus.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.