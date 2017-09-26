Organization hopes to raise awareness of railroad safety

A Michigan non-profit is working to save lives and educate people across the state on railway safety.

Last year in Michigan, eight people were killed or injured in collisions at railroad crossings.

One group has made it its mission to put an end to it.

Operation Life Saver, a non-profit organization aimed at improving awareness of the dangers surrounding railroad crossings, designated this week as Railroad Safety Week.

"It's all about safety," Michigan State Police Trooper Peter Oskvarek said.

Michigan state police and police agencies across the state took a ride on the railroad as part of the campaign.

"We just want to make sure people are traveling on the road safely and get to where they need to be," Oskvarek said.

He rode the train from Bay City to Pinconning looking for drivers who were cutting it too close. Meanwhile, a second trooper was parked near the crossings to make sure people stopped accordingly.

Officials from Operation Life Saver said even if you're just sitting on the track or taking pictures, it is a safety precaution and they would like people to stay clear from the tracks.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, every three hours a person or vehicle is struck by a train in this country.

Other states are participating in the safety week with billboards, public service announcement and other activities.

