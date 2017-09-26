Escape room opens in Saginaw

Escape rooms are the hottest trend for a night out.

You and your friends get locked in a room and the only way out is to solve a series of puzzles before the time runs out.

"I just fell in love with it," said Blayne Adams, escape room enthusiast.

Bill Thompson and his wife Jennifer decided to open their own escape room franchise, experiencing the fun firsthand.

"I want them to feel the room with their eyes and feel you know, just the whole scene and bring them into the game," Thompson said.

Adams said they hit the mark.

"I love the Saginaw one. It's really fun. All the elements are there. The puzzles are great," Adams said.

Xscape Quest features three themes with different levels of difficulty. One of the escape rooms focuses on Leonardo da Vinci.

"It's really nice to have something where all ages can come together for like a team building to just a date night out," Thompson said.

The business will offer a "Saw" themed room for Halloween.

