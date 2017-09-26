Relief from the heat is on the way

Our record breaking (and record tying) heat wave has come to an end. Today was the last day of highs in the 90s. Much cooler weather arrives tomorrow and we will feel much more fall-like by the end of the week.

Tonight

Hot and humid. That has been the theme the last 6 days in a row! We tied records highs today in both Flint and Saginaw, but no records were broken.

Today's Records: Saginaw 91° (1998), Flint 90° (1998)

Many folks across the region saw highs in the lower 90s and this evening it is still hot so continue to use caution if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

For this evening expect partly cloudy skies. We should remain dry with just a slight chance for showers overnight as the cold front moves in.

For rain chances over the next seven days, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and a rumble of thunder overnight. The best time frame for rain will be after 11PM tonight. Rain will be dying off as it moves east into Mid-Michigan so rain will be very scattered. Some folks won’t see any rain at all.

Lows will fall into the middle and lower 60s for one more night.

Wednesday

Relief from the heat arrives tomorrow.

A cold front will swing into Mid-Michigan tonight into Wednesday morning. This front will bring a slight chance for showers, but more importantly much cooler temperatures and less humidity.

Highs tomorrow will be the big story with most folks seeing temps in the lower and middle 70s. About 10 to nearly 20 degrees cooler compared to the last 6 days.

We may see one or two light showers before daybreak tomorrow morning, but the rain should come to an end by about 8 AM.

Clouds will be slow to move out tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies expected through the lunch hour. After that we will see skies clear becoming partly cloudy by tomorrow evening.

Thursday & Friday

The fall-like feel sticks around for the second half of the work week.

Thursday into Friday we will see cooler air settle into the region. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s with highs on Friday in the lower 60s.

We will see mostly sunny skies Thursday and it will be perfect for any outdoor activities. Friday will be the best chance for rain that we see this week.

Scattered showers will be possible during the day Friday. Similar to our last few rains it will not be widespread, and some folks may not see any rain at all.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.