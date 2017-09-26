Vice President Pence to visit Michigan to push tax overhaul - WNEM TV 5

Vice President Pence to visit Michigan to push tax overhaul

AUBURN HILLS, MI (AP) -

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Michigan this week to push a plan to cut taxes and simplify the country's tax code.

Pence will arrive Wednesday evening for a Republican dinner in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills. On Thursday, he will discuss the tax overhaul proposal at American Axle Manufacturing in Auburn Hills.

Gov. Rick Snyder also will participate in the business event with Pence.

The Trump administration is expected to release details on the tax overhaul proposal Wednesday. Cabinet members and other top administration officials also are expected to fan out Thursday to talk about the benefits of overhauling the tax system.

