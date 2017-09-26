Moderate drought conditions in Michigan

Our record breaking (and tying) heat streak has come to an end. We are turning the page and heading towards more seasonable temps.
While we are finding relief from the heat, we are lacking relief from dry conditions. The last few weeks and even months have lacked a good solid rain fall and Michigan is starting to feel the lack.
Current drought conditions
Moderate drought conditions are cropping up in southern Michigan. Primarily in Eaton County, but portions of Barry, Calhoun, Ingham, Clinton and Ionia counties are also experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Here in Mid-Michigan a number of our counties are under abnormally dry conditions, but so far are not officially under a drought.
If our current dry trend continues that may change. The drought monitor is updated every Thursday so we will see this week if the moderate drought conditions have spread.
Check back here for updates.
Lack of Rain
So far for the month of September we have seen 0.32” of rain in Saginaw which is a 2.93” deficit for this month. Similarly, Flint has seen 0.63” of rain so far this month which creates a 2.54” below average rainfall.
For the month of August, Saginaw saw about a 1 inch deficit in regards to rainfall. Flint actually saw about 0.50” surplus of rain that month.
7-day Forecast
Unfortunately, relief is not in sight for the near future. Our next chance for rain comes on Friday, but it will not be the good widespread soaking rain that we need to make up for our loss.
For rain chances you can always check the First Warn 5 7-day forecast.
As a result of our abnormally dry conditions many cities and counties are under a burn ban. All of Saginaw Township is under a Burn ban. The Saginaw Township Fire Department said: “EFFECTIVE 9/25/17 A burn ban is in effect for all of Saginaw Township. Due to the extremely dry conditions, outdoor burning of any type is strictly prohibited. Gas and charcoal grills are still permitted; however please use caution.”
Tuscola County is also under a burn ban due to extremely dry conditions.
Check with your local DNR for burning permits and it there is a burn ban in your community.
Hopefully we will see a chance for a good soaking rain in the weeks to come to bring relief to our extremely dry conditions.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
