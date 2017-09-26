Detroit-area community college locks down after gun report - WNEM TV 5

Detroit-area community college locks down after gun report

WARREN, Mich. (AP) -

A Detroit-area community college has gone on lockdown following a report of a man carrying an automatic weapon.

Macomb Community College posted a message on its website Tuesday evening saying its Center Campus was on lockdown until further notice after the report of the gunman near a wooded area there.

It advised members of the college community to seek shelter if they were on campus, and if not, to stay away.

"There has been a report of a man carrying an automatic weapon near the wooded area at Center campus. Center Campus is on lockdown until further notice. If you are currently on campus, please seek shelter immediately. If you are not on campus, do not come to campus," the message read.

