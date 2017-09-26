Sheriff's office: Child hospitalized, 3 others injured in crash

A child and three other people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Deckerville Road in Sanilac County's Marion Township.

Aaron Puzan, 35, of Deckerville, arrived to the scene and saw a 3-year-old trapped inside one of the vehicles, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

One of the vehicles was on fire and the other vehicle was close by, so Puzan sprang into action to get everyone out, the sheriff's office said.

He was able to free the child and help the other occupants get away from the fire. The driver of the vehicle on fire was able to get out on her own, the sheriff's office said.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene and rendered aid to the injured occupants.

The 3-year-old was transported to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw for treatment. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

The other three occupants were taken to Deckerville Hospital and later transferred.

Olivia Desjardins, 19, of Applegate was driving westbound on Deckerville Road at the time of the crash. Laken Tubbs, 27, of Applegate, and the 3-year-old child were occupants in her 2005 GMC Yukon.

The second driver, a 54-year-old Ubly woman, was traveling southbound on Maple Grove Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, the sheriff's office said. She was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey.

The accident remains under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The second driver's name is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.