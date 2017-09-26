Demolition to begin soon on decaying dam

The DNR plans to remove a dangerously dilapidated dam in Mid-Michigan.

The proposal has some hoping the change could bring new life to a downtown in search of new development.

Experts said the Hamilton Dam in Flint is too old to do its job.

"The Hamilton Dam was built in 1920," said Amy McMillan, director of Genesee County Parks and Recreation.

McMillan said the dam has been around for almost a century. Some think it has outlived its purpose.

"It's a high hazard critical dam, which means it's in really bad condition and it's considered to be one of the most dangerous dams in Michigan," McMillan said.

At this point, it can do more harm than good.

"There's the danger of the dam itself failing, which can cause - if the debris were to float downstream it could have negative impacts there," McMillan said.

In addition, the Fabra Dam near Grand Traverse Street will be removed too.

The price tag is a hefty $3 million, which will come from the DNR's dam management grant.

The demolition is part of a bigger mission - the Flint Riverfront Restoration Project. The project is aimed at making the city's river more accessible and safe for recreation.

That is something Carma Lewis, Flint resident, is on board with.

"I'm excited to see the outcome of what that's going to look like, how it's going to play into both downtown and neighborhoods," Lewis said.

Demolition is expected to begin in mid to late November and should take about a month.

