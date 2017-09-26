Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-75

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A vehicle fire caused two lanes to shutdown on I-75.

The right two southbound lanes of I-75 were closed after the Dixie Highway Exit 144 at the 139 mile marker in Saginaw County.

It happened about 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

