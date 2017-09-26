Residents hopeful about Delta College downtown expansion

Delta College is moving forward with its expansion and offered a glimpse of what a new school facility could bring downtown.

It has some people imagining a brighter future for the changing face of downtown Saginaw.

"It feels great. It's been a number of years in the planning," said Pam Clark, executive director of advancement.

The state recently approved funding and gave the $12 million project the green light. The building will be on the corner of Genesee and Washington.

Long time resident Gilberto Guevara thinks the location for the campus is perfect.

"It's a rebirth for downtown Saginaw as I knew it way back when. I mean, the corner of Genesee and Washington was a booming kind of atmosphere where people would just want to come downtown. But over the years it hasn't been that way," Guevara said.

Guevara is hoping the project will bring more business to downtown.

That is one of the reasons the Delta College administrators chose the location.

With more than 40 percent of Delta College's enrollment being from Saginaw County, Clark is hoping it's the perfect move.

Construction is expected to start in March and they are hoping to have their first classes in August of 2019.

