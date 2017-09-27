Study: Hormone responsible for mother's nurturing trait

Have you ever wondered what it is that builds such a strong bond between a mother and her baby?

New research out of New Zealand suggests hormones may have something to do with it.

A study using lab mice found new moms who naturally produced prolactin were likely to be more nurturing to their newborns than those who did not. The hormone also helps stimulates milk production.

All science aside, though, moms and dads, we want to know who is the more nurturing parent? The debate is open for discussion on the TV5 Facebook page. Share you thoughts using the hashtag #WhereMomsMeet.

