DNR releases its 2017 hunting forecast - WNEM TV 5

DNR releases its 2017 hunting forecast

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

With archery deer hunting season just days away, the Department of Natural Resources has released its 2017 hunting forecast. 

The report suggests deer populations are up, with more fawns being observed than the year prior. 

The 2016 season saw roughly five out of 10 hunters take home at least one deer, and those number are also expected to go up. 

For the complete hunting forecast, click here

