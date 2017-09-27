Down the temperature hill we go

It's always a split this time of year, between the folks who want to hold onto the summer heat and folks that are hoping for a cool down. After a prolonged stretch of record-breaking heat, cooler temperatures will prevail not only today, but for the rest of the week.

Today & Tonight

A cold front is passing through the state of Michigan this morning, sparking off a few sprinkles and light showers as it makes progress off to the east. This activity shouldn't lead to any major slowdowns, resulting in little more than extra cloud cover for most locations.

Despite the cold front passing through, temperatures are on the mild side this morning with many areas starting in the upper 60s, even lower 70s. These temperatures will fall a bit more before eventually jumping back into the 70s around most of Mid-Michigan later this afternoon.

Early morning cloud cover from that front will eventually start to thin out later on, especially this afternoon and evening. We should see the clouds breaking up by the time the kids come home from school, with plenty of sun by the evening drive.

Overnight skies remain partly to mostly clear, setting us up for a big cool down by tomorrow morning with lows falling into the middle 40s.

