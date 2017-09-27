Expert: Stink bugs more active thanks to Michigan heat streak

You've seen them crawling on just about every wall, window, crack and crevice trying to get in your home.

Brown marmorated stink bugs are everywhere.

“I live in an old farm house and we're completely inundated with them. There are thousands of them,” said Dr. Stephen Malcolm, an epidemiologist at Western Michigan University.

Malcolm studies monarch butterflies and insects at WMU. He said stink bugs are an invasive pest that's spreading beyond West Michigan.

“I think we're seeing so many now because the soy bean and corn crops have been harvested and so they're flying out of those fields and because it's autumn they're looking for somewhere to spend the winter,” Malcolm said.

Malcolm said the heat wave is also causing them to be more active ahead of colder weather.

“They're looking for nice, secure nooks and crannies,” Malcolm said. “So, they'll cluster around doors. If there's a cluster there and you open the door they all fly in.”

So, to help keep the crawlers out, Malcolm said there’s a solution.

“Perhaps the easiest way to get rid of them is to have a tray of soapy water and just put a desk lamp by it to attract them to the light of the desk lamp and they'll drop into the soapy water and drown. You can catch thousands like that,” he said.

It's a temporary fix for the home, but Malcolm said the bugs could become a bigger problem putting harvests for corn, soy beans, and tomatoes at risk.

“Blueberries in Michigan are probably at risk. It already attacks cherries, so apples, cherries, apricots, peaches,” he said.

