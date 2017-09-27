Study: 1 in 5 teens report having had concussion in their lifetime

Have you ever had a head injury that was diagnosed as a concussion?

It’s a question researchers at the University of Michigan asked more than 13,088 students in grades 8, 10 and 12.

The study, published Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the Journal of American Medical Association, found one in five teens reported at least one concussion during their lifetime. Meanwhile, 5.5 percent of teens reported more than one concussion.

“Greater effort to track concussions using large-scale epidemiological data are needed to identify high-risk subpopulations and monitor prevention efforts,” the researchers wrote.

Researchers said the study confirms what many hospital emergency rooms nationwide have been reporting – that teens who play contact sports suffer from concussions.

