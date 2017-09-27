Record-breaking stretch ends, hottest day of 2017 achieved

It was a stretch of late September weather to remember with plenty of readings in the lower to middle 90s from last Thursday into Tuesday of this week.

Those lower to middle 90s were high enough to give us six straight days of record breaking temperatures. Illustrating just how rare those temperatures were for this time of year, many of those records had been with us since the 1930s and 40s.

The new records for the Saginaw and Flint area, the official National Weather Service climate stations in Mid-Michigan, are listed below.

Saginaw Thursday: 93 Friday: 94 Saturday: 95 Sunday: 94 Monday: 90 Tuesday: 93

Flint ? Thursday: 93 Friday: 93 Saturday: 94 Sunday: 91 Monday: 92 Tuesday: 93



Hottest Day Of 2017 Achieved

Not only did we break numerous records, during this stretch we also reached our highest temperature of 2017 on Saturday, September 23rd. Saginaw was able to reach 95 on Saturday, while Flint reached 94.

In addition to the hot temperatures, when we initially started this hot period, our heat index values on Thursday jumped into the 100s during the afternoon with our high levels of humidity.

Now that this record run of temperatures is over, look ahead to the cooler weather through the next week with your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

