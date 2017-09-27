Saginaw humane society in need of foster families

A Mid-Michigan humane society is in desperate need of foster families.

The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center said foster families are especially needed for bull breeds.

Requirements for foster families include:

1. Application & informal training 2. Current pets must be spayed/neutered & up to date on all vaccinations 3. Meet & greet with foster pet and all household members including current pets 4. Home check done prior to placement

The humane society said fostering a dog has several benefits. It allows the center to save more dogs, helps them gain insight on a dog’s personality, and also prepares the dog to live in their forever home.

If you’d like to help save a life, contact the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center by calling (989) 797-4500 or messaging them on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.