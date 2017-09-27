Yoga in a barn with pygmy goats

Do you like yoga? How about goats?

Now a farm in Holly is combining the two, offering yoga classes with the barnyard animal.

Darlene Stieber was searching for a use for her more than 150-year-old red barn when she found a social media post about practicing yoga with goats.

“It seemed that this would be a perfect fit for us since we were both animal lovers and loved the idea of sharing that love with others,” said Gail Anderson, the event planner for Yoga on the Farm.

Stieber and Anderson found a Holly yoga studio, Ethos Yoga, who was excited to work with the two on a goat yoga class.

Yoga classes are offered on a number of Saturdays through the end of October. Each class is an hour long and will be accompanied by seven to eight pygmy goats. The goats love to interact with people and may climb on attendees, or stare at them trying to figure out what the attendees are doing. The goat's curious nature is comparable to a two-year-old.

<<Slideshow to yoga with goats>>

“Yoga connects us to the present moment and to our bodies,” said Kathryn Nicolai, the owner of Ethos Yoga. “Animals already live very happily and easily in the moment, so when we share our practice space with them, we tend to see through their eyes and become connected and present ourselves. It’s a simple way to be joyful and playful.”

People have driven several hours to attend goat yoga. Some come from as far as Kalamazoo or Detroit.

Classes are generally open to those over 16-years-old. However, two family class sessions are being offered on Sept. 30th at 1:30 p.m. and Oct. 28th at 1:30 p.m. where children over the age of six may attend with a parent.

The Oct. 28th class will be a Halloween party with goats dressed in costumes and attendees are encouraged to dress up as well.

Registration in advance is required and can be done through Ethos Yoga website or by calling (248) 328-YOGA.

Here is a list of future classes:

Adult Yoga

Sept. 30th at 11 a.m.

Oct. 14th at 11 a.m.

Family Yoga

Sept. 30th at 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 28th at 1:30 p.m.



Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.